Georgia proposes to remove marijuana from criminal code
According to the deputy of the New Political Center - Girchi party, Iago Khvichia, the parliamentary faction of the party had prepared a bill to remove any criminal penalties for marijuana circulation so that citizens would only bear administrative responsibility for violations.
In Georgia, it is allowed to use marijuana, but it is forbidden to store, sell and grow the plant. " It is proposed to introduce administrative punishment instead of jailing people,” the deputy explained the party's motives.
Vestnik Kavkaza
