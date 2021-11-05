COVID-19 fake news hinders vaccination efforts, Dalia Itzik says

Former speaker of the Israeli Knesset Dalia Itzik addressed the audience at the panel discussion of the 8th Global Baku Forum entitled ”The world after COVID-19”, stressing on the challenges faced by the authorities amid coronavirus vaccination, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

At the moment, 61.54% of the Israeli population are vaccinated. The country approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Itzik said that the fake news on the dangers of vaccinations is a significant challenge for healthcare system. "The population is nervous, therefore, the rate of vaccination is still far from perfect,” she said.