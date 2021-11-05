Sandstorm covers Uzbekistan

According to Uzhydromet report, a sandstorm has been raging in Uzbekistan since the last night, it has covered most of the country. It is expected that the natural disaster will last for several days at least.

"A very rare natural phenomenon is observed in the republic - a dust-sand storm. At the beginning of the storm, the concentration of dust in the air was 30 times higher than normal, now the concentration is 10 times higher,” TASS quotes the Uzbek meteorologists as saying.