US to drop world oil prices
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in an interview with Bloomberg that Washington is currently contemplating the release of strategic oil reserves in order to lower world energy prices.
"Yes, we are definitely considering a strategic reserve scenario. US President Joe Biden will have his say on this shortly," Granholm said.
The US Secretary of Energy stressed that Washington is deeply concerned with the surge of global oil prices.
