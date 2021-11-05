Ilham Aliyev awards Second Karabakh war martyrs

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on posthumous awarding of orders and medals to martyrs who died for the liberation of the Azerbaijani land from occupation.

The document notes that the awarding is carried out in accordance with paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

”To award posthumously servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan who took part in hostilities to restore the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who showed courage and honourably fulfilled their duties," the document reads.