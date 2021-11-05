Destruction in Karabakh disappointed Musa Mara

Former Prime Minister of Mali Musa Mara addressed the audience at the 8th Global Baku Forum entitled ”The World After COVID-19”, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports. He emphasized that the destruction in Karabakh, committed during the years of the Armenian occupation, disappointed him.

"I hope that there will be no more war and peace will be established in the region. It is one of the most important tasks of modern society," the former Malian Prime Minister said.

Mara added that the 8th Global Baku Forum is a significant platform for international peace discussions in the post-pandemic period.