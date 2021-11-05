Main » News

Karabakh Victory exhibition opens in Erzurum

In honour of the upcoming first anniversary of the Azerbaijani Liberation Army’s victory over the Armenian occupation troops, the Karabakh Victory exhibition was opened today in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum.

The local administration, the Ataturk Technical University and the Erzurum Technical University organized the exhibition of photographic documents telling about the course of the Azerbaijani Patriotic War, Anadolu Agency reports.

