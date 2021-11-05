Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan presidents discuss bilateral relations

Today, on the eve of the inauguration day, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called the elected President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Azerbaijani leader congratulated his Uzbek counterpart on his victory in the elections and wished him great success in his work to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the people of the republic.

In response, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the upcoming Victory Day, wishing peace and further progress.