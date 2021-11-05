Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory anniversary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received today a letter from President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev with congratulations on the upcoming anniversary of the victory in the Karabakh war.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I cordially congratulate you and the entire Azerbaijani people on the national holiday marking the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the UN Security Council resolutions. This significant date is forever inscribed in the glorious chronicle of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a symbol of unity and resilience, the unyielding will of your people in the name of strengthening the statehood and sovereignty of the country, " Tokayev's letter reads.