Today, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was awarded with the Walther Rathenau Medal in the Deutsche Bank atrium in Berlin. The medal is annually awarded by the Walter Rathenau Institute for contributions to world diplomacy; for example, the late Israeli President Shimon Peressen, the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the former President of the European Council Donald Tusk are among those who were awarded.

In his congratulatory speech, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Deutsche Bank AG Karl von Rohr said that foreign policy was always Angela Merkel's strong point, noting her role in resolving the EU migration crisis, and her ability to bring heads of state to the negotiation table. Von Rohr recalled the words of former US President Barack Obama who said that Angela Merkel is a moral compass for making difficult decisions.