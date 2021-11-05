Bonn presents exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war

In Bonn, on the square in front of the UN headquarters, the "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" exhibition was opened today. It was organized in honor of the upcoming anniversary of the Azerbaijani Liberation Army’s victory in the Karabakh war.

The exhibition became part of the information campaign of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the German-Azerbaijani House of Culture in Cologne.

The exhibition features photos depicting vandalism committed by Armenian nationalists during the three decades of occupation of the Azerbaijani lands.