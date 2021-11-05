Baku presents ”Carpet map of Karabakh"

Presentation of the "Victory" carpet and "Shusha" tapestry was held today at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum in Baku within the framework of the Carpet Map of Karabakh project. The "Victory" carpet was woven by the museum staff, and the "Shusha" tapestry was created by the honoured artist of the Azerbaijan Republic, Adil Shikhaliyev.

The event began with a minute of silence for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

The director of the museum, Shirin Melikova, said that during the Patriotic War interactive Carpet Map of Karabakh was compiled aiming to popularize Karabakh carpets. On the basis of this map, the "Victory" carpet was woven.