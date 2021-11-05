‘Starving’ Saakashvili eats porridge and drinks juices, Georgian Ministry of Justice says

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who went on a hunger strike in the Rustavi prison, actually eats porridge and drinks juices, the head of the Ministry of Justice, Rati Bregadze said today.

“He bought certain cereals and natural juices at his own will. He also continues to receive medicines prescribed by doctors,” the minister said, stressing that Saakashvili eats and drinks, does not starve, and feels completely normal.