National Guard officer wounded on Moscow-Adler train

A passenger of the Moscow-Adler train wounded a police officer and the National Guard officer. He locked himself in a compartment and started firing his gun, the representative of the Investigation Department for the Tula region informed.

On Saturday night, the man, being in a mentally compromised state, locked himself in the compartment. At the Tula station, the police was called. The passenger fired several times from the rubber bullets gun and wounded the officer in the arm. On this fact, a criminal case was initiated on the use of violence against a policeman. The shooter also wounded a National Guard officer.