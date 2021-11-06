New dispute flares on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Tajik servicemen showered with stones the Kyrgyz border guard’s vehicle, the press center of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

"In the Leilek region on the section of the Arka-Borborduk transit road opposite the Boston gas station, a Kyrgyz serviceman tried to turn on his Honda Accord car. While he was passing by, five Tajik servicemen were throwing stones at the car," the statement reads.