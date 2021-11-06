North Ossetia not extend non-working days

The non-working regime ends in North Ossetia on November 8, the head of the republic Sergei Menyailo said.

”A non-working week announced by the decree of the President of Russia ends on November 7. Then, the working week begins,” RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.

At the same time, he noted that self-isolation is being introduced for non-vaccinated residents of the republic who are 60 years and older. Distance learning regime continues for high school and university students, primary school students will return to full-time studies.