Mirziyoyev announces Uzbekistan’s new development strategy

President-elect of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially took office as head of the republic, vowing "to strictly observe the Constitution and laws of the republic, to guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens," the Central Election Commission reports.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by deputies, public and political figures, employees of diplomatic missions and journalists.

Addressing the audience Shavkat Mirziyoyev revealed Uzbekistan’s new development strategy.

Above all, the head of state promised to concentrate on the implementation of the New Uzbekistan concept, within the framework of which special attention will be paid to ensuring the well-being of every resident of the republic, regardless of religion, nationality and language.

"To this end, we will strengthen the role and responsibility of local authorities in solving local problems. In the future, most of the state functions will be transferred from the centre to the regions," the press service of the Ministry of Health quotes Mirziyoyev as saying.

According to the Uzbek leader, currently, the main task is to ensure closer interaction of makhallas with khokimiyats. Thus, in each makhalla (region), an assistant khokim (the head of the region) will be appointed. He will be responsible for creating working places, combating poverty and developing of spiritual and educational programs. A separate fund will be formed to expand the financial capabilities of khokimiyats (local administrations) and makhallas.

The President also underlined his commitment to productive work and concrete results.