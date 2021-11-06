44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 41st day, November 6, 2020

A year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the night of the war’s forty-first day, November 6, the fighting concentrated in the Gubadli region and on the eastern sector of the frontline - from there the invaders continued shelling peaceful settlements in the Terter region.

Baku drew attention to the fact that the Armenian diaspora de facto finances international terrorism. The fake news about the shelling of Khankendi was debunked.

Two regiments of Armenia’s occupation forces deserted from Lachin. An ammunition depot exploded near Khankendi. Armenia once again ran out of blood for transfusion to the wounded invaders.

The US Permanent Representative to the OSCE called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to observe the 3rd truce. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov drew attention to the fact that the further development of the CIS is impossible while the Karabakh war continues. He reminded that during 40 days of hostilities, four cities, three villages and more than 200 settlements were liberated from the occupation.

Videos showing the desecration of mosques on the occupied territories were presented. One of the mosques was turned into a pigsty.

By the middle of the day, the occupants in Agdera were completely disabled - they ran out both of ammunition and food. Video footage of the invader’s mortar positions and howitzers’ destruction near Agdere, was published. Attacks on the Terter region settlements resumed.

In the evening, videos from the liberated villages of the Fizuli region were presented. Later it became known that a detachment of mercenaries sent by Armenia to the frontline was eliminated. The organiser’s of the Azerbaijanis’ massacres in Khojaly son, Seyran Ohanyan, was wounded.

Thus, on the forty-first day of the war, the invaders’ desertion became ubiquitous, the troops stationed near the Armenian border fled. Soon Agdere would be liberated since the invaders were completely deprived of communication with other occupying forces of Armenia. In Shusha, fighting was ongoing.