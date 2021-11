Mahmoud Abbas to visit Russia

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to pay an official visit to Moscow on November 23, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki informed.

"Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia’s capital, Moscow, on November 23. During his visit, President Abbas will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin," RIA Novosti quotes al-Maliki as saying.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the upcoming meeting.

"Yes. The meeting is being prepared," the press secretary of the Russian president said.