Chechnya not to extend non-working days

The non-working days in Chechnya will not be extended, the deputy head of the republic's government, Khoj-Baudi Daaev informed.

"The Chechen Republic will not extend non-working days. The working week begins on November 8," RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.

He noted that the head of the region Ramzan Kadyrov signed a decree on the preservation of a number of COVID-19 restrictions. Cafes, restaurants, shopping centers will only admit visitors with QR codes, vaccination certificates, negative PCR tests or medical exemptions.