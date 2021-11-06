Russian Presidential envoy meets with John Kerry

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Ruslan Edelgeriev met with his American counterpart John Kerry at the COP 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

He noted that the negotiations were held in a productive atmosphere. The parties agreed to meet once again next week.

"Yes, there was a meeting yesterday, and another one is scheduled for next week. We discussed methane, bilateral cooperation on climate and expectations from the conference. The atmosphere was productive," TASS quotes Edelgeriev as saying.