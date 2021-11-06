Russia, Iran foreign ministers hold telephone conversation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the prospects for resuming talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna during the telephone conversation, the press service of the Russian ministry reports.

The telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Iranian side.

"The parties discussed the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on the Iranian nuclear program and the prospects for the resumption of the negotiation process in Vienna. The foreign ministers spoke in favor of restoring the nuclear deal in its original balanced version, approved by the UN Security, as it is the only way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants”, the department statement reads.