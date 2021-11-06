Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls on Armenia to respond for environmental pollution

Armenia should be held accountable for environmental pollution, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in connection with the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflicts.

"Azerbaijan is committed to the restoration of the environment in the liberated territories. We are concerned that the Armenian occupation caused great damage to these lands," the department’s statement reads.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Office, Armenia must bear responsibility for the environmental pollution before "both Azerbaijanis and Armenians."