Dagestan sheep breed to be improved to increase production

In Dagestan, a new group of local sheep will be bred. Its productive qualities will be improved by imparting the properties of the Russian meat merino breed, the Acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov informed.

"At two breeding farms and one pedigree reproducer of the republic, the process of improving the Dagestan rock breed of sheep by infusing blood of the Russian meat merino breed, which was bred in the Stavropol Territory, is ongoing. We will have a new breed group, " TASS quoted Abdulmuslimov as saying.