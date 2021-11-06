Khabib on Makhachev’s rating in UFC 4 fighting game

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said that if Russian fighter Islam Makhachev continues his winning streak, he will receive 5 stars in the UFC 4 fighting game.

"When you improve your skills, you will also be given 5 stars. Continue studying, brother," Khabib wrote on his Instagram.

The fight between Islam Makhachev and New Zealander Dan Hooker took place at the UFC 267 tournament on October 30. In the first round, the Russian made a painful hold, forcing the opponent to surrender.