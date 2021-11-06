Iran intends to return to nuclear deal, Foreign Office says

No one should doubt the seriousness of Iran's intentions to return to the nuclear deal, Foreign Minister of the Republic Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Iranian Foreign Minister noted ”that in no case should one doubt the seriousness of Iran's intentions during the negotiations on the need for the parties to return to their obligations [on the nuclear deal]," TASS reports.