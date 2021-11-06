Saakashvili's supporters start indefinite rally in front of Rustavi prison

Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili hold a rally in front of the prison in Rustavi, where the politician is held.

The protesters demand Saakashvili’s hospitalisation in a city clinic, while the authorities are ready to transfer him, if necessary, only to a prison hospital.

According to the protesters, the rally will be permanent: it will continue until the demands of the protesters are met. "Several people, including journalists and a member of parliament, also went on a hunger strike in solidarity with Saakashvili," RIA Novosti reports with a reference to a local correspondent.