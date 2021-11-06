Main » News

Lukashenko proves he is alive

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took off his face mask in the red zone of the hospital, where patients with coronavirus infection are being treated. Thus, the head of state confirmed his identity. The video was published by the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel.

"I am alive, see. No twins, though some write the opposite,” he said during a visit to the Orsha hospital.

This is not the first time the head of the Belarusian state takes off his face mask in the red zone.

