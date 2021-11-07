Bavarian Prime Minister urged to speed up the launch of Nord Stream 2

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder urged to speed up the commissioning of the "Nord Stream-2" gas pipeline as soon as possible, he said in an interview with the Funke media group.

"A reasonable strategy is needed to ensure energy supply. For this, it is advisable to launch the "Nord Stream-2" pipeline soon in order to put gas prices in order," the TASS politician quotes.

Söder stressed that the German authorities do not have the right to idly watch the rise in gas prices before the cold winter, noting that the residents of Germany are waiting for a prompt decision.

The prime minister recalled that Germany is abandoning coal and nuclear energy, in connection with which the country increasingly lacks resources, in addition, prices and energy demand are rising in connection with digitalization and electromobility. Therefore, he specified, gas-fired power plants would become a reliable basis for stable gas production.