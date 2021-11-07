Unidentified persons attacked the Prime Minister of Iraq

The attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi was committed tonight, the country's security forces told about it.

The politician's residence, which is located in the well-fortified "green zone" of Baghdad, together with foreign embassies and state institutions, was attacked with mined UAVs, TASS reports.

The head of government assured on Twitter that he was not hurt. The power structures clarified that he is in a safe place.

Later, the Iraqi Interior Ministry reported that the attempt was made with the help of three drones, two of them were destroyed.