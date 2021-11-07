Participants of the Global Baku Forum began a trip to the city of Shusha

Participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum make a trip to the city of Shusha. This was reported by the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

The delegation went by bus from Fizuli international airport to Shusha city.

The program of the visit includes visits to historical, cultural and religious monuments, acquaintance with the restoration work in Shusha.

Let us remind you that under the auspices of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on November 4, the VIII Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19" started in Baku, it was held until November 6. The event was attended by high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations and NGOs, as well as other guests. The forum was held in a hybrid format, and there were about 300 participants who joint it, including online ones.