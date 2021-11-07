Dagestan prepares to celebrate the anniversary of Rasul Gamzatov

In Dagestan, an action plan is being prepared to celebrate the anniversary of the poet Rasul Gamzatov. This was reported by the press service of the republican government.

"We are forming a plan of events that we organize in the anniversary year - these are festivals, theater, school and other cultural events. In addition, we must determine what facilities we can build or reconstruct as part of the celebration of the anniversary," said the Prime Minister of Dagestan Abdulpakh Amirkhanov.

He clarified that key events will take place in the Khunzakh region, native to Rasul Gamzatov, and in Makhachkala.

Let us remind you that the centenary of the poet's birth will be celebrated in 2023, in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, the organizing committee was approved.