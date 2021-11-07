44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 42nd day, November 7, 2020

A year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago

At night and in the morning of the forty-second day of the war, November 7, exhausted artillery formations of the occupation forces of Armenia fired their last shells at the settlements of the Terter and Agjabedi regions, as well as the Aghdam region. The military unit of the Armenian special forces was completely eliminated.

In the morning, the liberation of 16 villages in 6 regions of Azerbaijan was announced, the liberation Azerbaijani army entered the Khojaly region. The fighting for the advance to Khojavend continued all day.

In response, Yerevan continued to spread fakes about strikes on Shusha, which by that moment had been almost completely liberated by the Azerbaijani special forces without the use of artillery and drones. Fakes about the destruction of the Azerbaijani column near Lachin and about the shelling of the Armenian village of Davit Bek were refuted.

It became known about the elimination of several officers of the occupation forces of Armenia near Shusha. The occupants of Karabakh asked for help from the Armenians living in Abkhazia.

After 16:00 Armenia committed the third terrorist attack in Barda. It was stressed in Baku that Yerevan continues to commit war crimes against the civilian population.

In the evening, video documents were presented about the catastrophic state of the liberated villages of the Jebrail region. The invaders suffered serious losses in the Aghdam direction of the front.

Unofficial messages about the liberation of Shushi were published. The Armenian Defense Ministry has recognized heavy fighting near Shusha. There were rumors about the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Late in the evening, while trying to retreat from Aghdam to Khankendi, an occupying military column was defeated. On Sunday night, the Russian media reported not only about the liberation of Shushi, but also about the escape from Khankendi of the remnants of the invaders, separatists and illegal settlers.

Thus, on the forty-second day of the war, the defeat of Armenia was only a matter of time. The shelling of Azerbaijani settlements was reduced to a minimum, although an attempt was made to shell Barda again. Now the war was fought to a greater extent on the pages of the media, where the information field was attacked by an Armenian fake factory. Shusha was de facto liberated from the occupation, the liberation Azerbaijani army entered the Khojaly region of Azerbaijan. Everyone who could escaped from the occupied land to Armenia