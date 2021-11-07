Procession and fireworks in honor of Victory Day will be held tomorrow in Baku

A procession in honor of the Victory Day in the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan will take place in Baku tomorrow.

It starts at 10.00 local time (9.00 Moscow time), its participants, accompanied by a military orchestra, will walk from Azneft to White city boulevard.

Cadets of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev will carry the state flag of Azerbaijan. The procession will be accompanied by a detachment of the cavalry.

At the end of the event, a flash mob will take place, organized with the support of the Public Association "Regional Development".

In addition, a festive fireworks display will take place in the evening: it will start at 21.10 (20.10 Moscow time) on Primorsky Boulevard to the music of famous Azerbaijani composers.