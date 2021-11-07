Coronavirus set several weekly anti-records in Russia

This week, the maximum number of cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia has been identified since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

According to TASS, during these seven days, 281,305 new cases were registered, which is 3.4% more than last week.

The number of active cases (patients currently undergoing treatment) increased by 53,530 during this period and reached 986,303, the highest rate for a pandemic.

Mortality also turned out to be anti-record: 8,276 people died from the new virus from November 1 to 7, which is 4.2% more than a week ago.

The number of recovering people is also growing - in the first week of November 203,439 people were cured in Russia, a week earlier this figure was 192,618.

The prevalence rate of Covid-19 in Russia over the past day has dropped by 0.01 to one. In three of the ten subjects with the highest number of infected people, the indicator fell below 1 - these are Moscow (0.9), St. Petersburg (0.93) and the Nizhny Novgorod region (0.99).

In a number of regions, the coefficient exceeds one: this is the Rostov region (1.02), the Sverdlovsk region (1.03), the Krasnoyarsk region (1.04), the Moscow region (1.06), the Samara region (1.07), the Irkutsk region ( 1.08).