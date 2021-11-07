Kremlin confirms preparations for meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a trilateral meeting next week, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov.

"Yes, indeed, such a meeting is being prepared, and it is being prepared in the format of a video conference," Interfax quoted him.

Thus, Peskov confirmed the message of the Russia-1 TV channel (VGTRK) that next week there could be events with the participation of the Presidents of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statements dated November 9, 2020.

According to the sources, the corresponding events in the mode of video conferencing are planned for the beginning of next week.