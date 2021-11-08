Azerbaijan Celebrates Day of Victory in Karabakh War (PHOTOS)

A march on the occasion of the Victory Day is being held in Azerbaijan’s Baku city on November 8.

The march with participation of a military orchestra, started at 10:00 (GMT+4) at the Azneft square and is to be held until the White City Boulevard.

Cadets of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev will carry the flag of Azerbaijan. The cavalry are also involved in the march.

The flash mob will also be organized through the support of the Regional Development Public Union at the end of the march.

According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed on December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.