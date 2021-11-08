Armenia's COVID-19 death tall reaches 6700

Armenian health officials have recorded 810 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, saying the total number of confirmed cases rose to 321,243 as of Monday morning.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 people have died from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. The total tally of such deaths is now 6,700.

Some 1,916 patients have recovered. Overall, 6,220 people have tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, it said. Five persons with confirmed coronavirus have died during that time span from other diseases. The number of such deaths is now 1,337.

In total, 2,183,118 coronavirus tests have been administered in the country of 3 million since March 1, 2020, when the first case was detected. Since then 282,866 patients have recovered, and 30,340 patients are being treated currently at hospitals and their homes, ARKA reported.