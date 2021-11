Kazakhstan reports 1,031 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan recorded 1,031 new daily COVID-19 cases as of November 8.

North Kazakhstan region confirmed 142, Pavlodar region - 139, Almaty city - 135, Kostanay region - 119, Nur-Sultan city - 115, 111 cases were reported in Karaganda region, 89 – in Akmola region, 60 – in East Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Almaty region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Kyzylorda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 4 – in Turkestan region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reached 949,630, AKIpress reported.