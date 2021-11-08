Two U.S. vessels arrive in Georgia's Batumi

The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Porter have arrived in the Georgian Black Sea town of Batumi today.

Rear Admiral James Morley, Deputy Commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) said 'Georgia plays a critical role in maintaining security and stability in the Black Sea and is a valuable NATO partner'.

"We look forward to further enhancing the relationship between NATO and our Georgian counterparts here in Batumi," he added.

"The port call is a demonstration of ‘an important relationship between NATO allies and vital Black Sea partner Georgia’, the United States Embassy to Georgia says, adding that Georgia has been ‘a consistent and steadfast partner in promoting peace and stability in the region’.