Representatives of art call to send Saakashvili to civil hospital

More than 120 representatives of various fields of art have called on Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zurabishvili to transfer ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili to a civil hospital.

Noting that they have united on behalf of human rights, the signatories of the address, including writer Nino Kharatishvili, pianist Lisa Batiashvili and film director Nana Ekvtimishvili, stress that they are against any ‘political persecution’ despite their political views.

"We appeal to you to immediately assist the third president of Georgia and transfer him to a hospital, which has been recommended by the medical council and the public defender," the address reads.

Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained in Tbilisi on October 1, faces several criminal charges. He denies all charges and remains on hunger strike. His lawyers have been demanded he be sent to a civil hospital for treatment, but the justice ministry and the special penitentiary facility claim the prison hospital is adequate, and there is no need to bring the ex-president elsewhere.