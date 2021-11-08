Kremlin on preparations for Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting

Work on possible meeting between Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM continues - spokesperson

Work on the preparation of videoconference negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is underway, but the exact date hasn’t yet been determined, the Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, we confirm that work is underway to prepare such a meeting, but in this regard we want to emphasize that there are no exact agreements and understanding when such a videoconference can take place. This work continues," Peskov said.