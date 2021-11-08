Iran: U.S. sanctions must be lifted in verifiable process

Iran is demanding that all U.S. sanctions should be lifted in a verifiable process, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, a few weeks ahead of a resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Khatibzadeh said Ali Bagheri-Kani, who is Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, will travel this week as Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs to the capitals of three European parties to the nuclear pact, Reuters reported.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume here on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal. Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran.