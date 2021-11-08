Putin congratulates Petrovsky on clinching world boxing gold

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mark Petrovsky, the winner of the world boxing championship in the over 92-kg weight category.

"You successfully completed the entire tournament’s stretch, you proved to be stronger than more experienced and distinguished opponents. And in the final bout, your fighting qualities, character and determination helped you achieve a superb and confident victory, the first one for you at the very prestigious international competition," the head of state’s greeting said published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

On Friday, Mark Petrovsky defeated Armenia’s David Chaloyan by a split decision of referees and became the world champion in the over 92-kg weight category. The 22-year-old athlete is a champion of Russia and holds the silver in Russia’s team tournament. The last time a Russian fighter won the world boxing championship in this weight category was in 2003 when Alexander Povetkin netted the gold.