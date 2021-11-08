COVID passports to come into force in Georgia starting December 1

So-called COVID-19 ‘green’ passports will go into force in Georgia starting December 1, Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili announced today.

People eligible for COVID-19 ‘green passports’ are fully vaccinated individuals, those who have recovered from coronavirus, those with negative PCR test certificates conducted within the last 72 hours, people with negative rapid test results conducted within the last 24 hours.

Garibashvili stated that on his recommendation, everyone who recovered from coronavirus during the pandemic will be eligible for a passport.

Those with COVID-19 passports will be allowed to enter various types of institutions, such as food restaurants, entertainment centres, cinemas, opera houses, museums, casinos etc., though he noted that such documentation will not be mandatory for employees of the establishment.

The ‘Green Passport’ requirement will apply to citizens over the age of 18, as well as to tourists,” Garibashvili said.