Lavrov holds phone talks with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held phone talks on Monday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

On the eve of the anniversary of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, the ministers discussed the implementation of the joint statement. The parties also exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

Lavrov also had a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. "The top diplomats discussed certain issues on the bilateral and regional agenda," the statement reads.

The top diplomats also touched upon key issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation, as well as certain aspects of the regional and international agenda.