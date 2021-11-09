Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 ready for launch

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is ready to be launched, deputy department head of Gazprom Alexei Finikov said on Monday.

"The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed and is ready for a start," TASS cited him as saying.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 ended on September 10, 2021. The gas line consists of two strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast across the Baltic Sea to Germany.