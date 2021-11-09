U.S. reopens to international travel

The United States flung its doors open to vaccinated international travelers on November 8, welcoming many visitors who've been shut out of the country for nearly 20 months.

But with new requirements going into effect for U.S. air, land and ferry arrivals, there's bound to be some congestion as the rules are rolled out.

Getting vaccinated is a key requirement for the vast majority of international travelers hoping to enter the United States. Children under 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

As of November 8, the approved vaccines for travelers are: Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covishield, BIBP/Sinopharm, Sinovac.

People are considered "fully vaccinated" by the CDC two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

Mixed-dose vaccinations will also be accepted. Some participants in vaccine trials will also be considered fully vaccinated.

Air travelers also need a negative Covid-19 test. Testing is required of all fully vaccinated air travelers ages 2 and up, regardless of nationality. Passengers are required to test negative for Covid-19 within three days of their flight's departure for the United States.

Covid tests are not required at land and ferry crossings, CNN reported.