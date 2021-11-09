Georgian opposition announces ‘permanent’ protest

A protest rally organised by the largest Georgian opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), was held on Freedom Square in Tbilisi on Monday, where UNM head Nika Melia announced a ‘permanent’ protest, calling on supporters to stay on the spot.

Protesters are demanding the transfer of Georgia’s ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili to a civil hospital, his eventual release from prison and annulment of the results of the municipal elections based on which the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party won 63 of 64 mayoral constituencies and received 47% of the vote in the proportional part of the race.

Various political party leaders and people from several Georgian regions have joined the protest rally in Tbilisi.

UNM head Melia also stated that the protest rallies won’t be held in front of Gldani No.18 prison hospital where Saakashvili was transferred earlier today, noting that this may be considered a ‘provocation.’

"Holding a rally there [Gldani prison hospital] now is the dream of the GD to stage a riot there and endanger his [Saakashvili’s] life, and then to put the blame on us for [what would turn out to be] a special operation planned by Russia," Melia said.

Protesters who gathered on Freedom Square are marching towards the government administration building following Melia’s call on supporters not to allow PM Irakli Garibashvili to enter the building, Agenda.ge reported.

"A large, powerful rally will continue in parallel in front of the Chancellery building. If Garibashvili is inside, he will not be able to leave, if he is not, he will not be able to enter," Melia said.

The Interior Ministry has called on citizens and opposition leaders to ‘observe public order’ at today’s protest rally, stating that the body’s employees will maintain security measures and prevent ‘artificial escalation of events.’