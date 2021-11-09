Georgian opposition demanding Saakashvili's release

Georgia's United National Movement (UNM) opposition party is holding a rally in front of the building of the Ministry of Justice in Tbilisi, following yesterday's transfer of former president Mikheil Saakashvili to Gldani prison hospital ‘against his will.’

The party is demanding the transportation of Saakashvili to a civil clinic, his release from prison and the annulment of recent municipal election results.

UNM head Nika Melia says that rallies will be held ‘regularly’ in Tbilisi and regions, ‘in accordance with the law and without breaking into state buildings,’ until all the goals are reached.

The Georgian Justice Ministry stated yesterday that Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 39 days, was transferred to Gldani Prison No.18 hospital from Rustavi Prison No.12 ‘to prevent a deterioration in his health due to increased risks.’

The ministry said that Saakashvili attacked Gldani prison personnel and damaged medical equipment while in the prison hospital. The ministry further also released a video to dismiss allegations that Saakashvili was transferred to the prison hospital against his will.

Saakashvili, however, said that he was told he would be transferred to a civil clinic and not to the prison hospital, adding that the prison staff attacked him, Agenda.ge reported.

Saakashvili, who is a citizen of Ukraine and is chairing the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian National Reforms Council, returned to Georgia after eight years in political exile to ‘remove the Georgian Dream government from power.’ He was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1, a day before Georgian municipal elections, and has been on hunger strike since then. However, the government officials claim that Saakashvili is ‘eating certain food while on hunger strike and is staging a show.’

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has stated that Saakashvili and his United National Movement party have plans to cause unrest if the former president is brought to a civil clinic.

Saakashvili was convicted in Georgia in absentia back in 2018 for abuse of power and was sentenced to six years in prison.